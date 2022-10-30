Weather warning in place across Northern Ireland bringing risk of floods on Halloween

A frightening amount of rain is expected to fall across Northern Ireland on Halloween.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning which will be in force from 7am on Monday until 10pm.

Heavy downpours in all six counties will likely result in flooding and travel disruption.

“A band of rain will move east across Northern Ireland during Monday, possibly becoming slow moving during the afternoon and evening,” according to the forecast.

“Some heavy rain is expected at times, with 10-20mm of rain falling fairly widely, whilst a few places may receive around 40mm.

"There is uncertainty in the extent of the larger rainfall totals, but given that the ground is already saturated after recent heavy rain, even the lower totals may produce some flooding impacts.”

Commuters are advised that spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer with some bus and train services affected.

Flooding of homes and businesses is also likely to occur.