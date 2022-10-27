Weather warning issued for flooding in parts of Northern Ireland on Friday

A yellow weather warning is in place for Friday which looks set to affect the whole of Northern Ireland.

The Met Office has advised that heavy rain is likely to cause some disruption and flooding in a few places between midnight and 11am on October 28.

The public has been warned that flooding of homes and businesses is ‘likely’.

Bus and train services will probably affected with journey times are expected to take longer.

Spray and flooding on roads could also make journey times longer.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “An area of rain is expected to move north across Northern Ireland during the early hours of Friday morning, clearing eastwards by late morning.

“Within this, narrow bands of heavy rain are likely to develop and where these become temporarily slow-moving, 20-30mm, perhaps 40mm of rain could fall in 2-3 hours.

“Heavy rain will also be accompanied by some strong, gusty winds.”

Yellow warnings can be issued for a range of weather situations. Many are issued when it is likely that the weather will cause some low level impacts, including some disruption to travel in a few places.

Many people may be able to continue with their daily routine, but there will be some that will be directly impacted and so it is important to assess if you could be affected.

Other yellow warnings are issued when the weather could bring much more severe impacts to the majority of people, but the certainty of those impacts occurring is much lower.