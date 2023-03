A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for NI.

A weather warning for snow and ice in Northern Ireland has been issued by the Met Office.

The yellow warning will remain in place from 9pm on Saturday until 11am on Sunday.

Icy patches, with snow mainly on higher level routes, may cause tricky travel.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times.

Icy surfaces may make accidents and fails more likely.