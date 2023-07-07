Weather warning issued for Northern Ireland

Storms could be accompanied by hail in some cases.

Northern Ireland is set to be hit by heavy rain and thunder on Friday, the Met Office has said.

A weather warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms will be in effect from 11am until 6pm on Friday July 7.

The warning is in place for Counties Antrim, Fermanagh, Londonderry and Tyrone.

Showers and thunderstorms may bring heavy downpours to parts of Northern Ireland, possibly being accompanied by hail and frequent lightning.

In some places, storms could merge to produce a longer spell of wet weather, resulting in as much as 20 to 30mm of rain in just two or three hours in some spots.

The thundery conditions could effect a number of events taking place this weekend, including the Stendhal Festival in Limavady which kicked off on Thursday evening.

Organisers said those who braved the rain for the opening night of the festival were “heroes”.

Some festival goers described conditions as “epic”.

"We deserve special badges,” said one reveller.

"Wellies advised for the day but don’t let the weather stop you from coming. Support local festivals and have a blast, we will,” said another.

The unsettled conditions are set to continue over the weekend and into next week with thundery downpours forecast, said the Met Office.

Saturday will see a dry and bright start, with heavy and perhaps thunder showers developing through the morning.

It will become cloudy from the south as a band of rain pushed up from the southwest through the day, often becoming heavy with a risk of thunder at times.

There will be strong winds, particularly in coastal areas, but it will feel warm and humid with highs of 22°C.

There will be clear spells overnight with winds easing and a fresher feel developing with overnight lows of 10°C.

Sunday morning will bring another dry and bright start, but showers will again develop throughout the day, becoming heavy with a risk of thunder and hail into the afternoon.

Winds will be lighter than Saturday, though gusty in the heaviest showers. The showers will ease through the evening with clear spells developing overnight.

Light winds and overnight temperatures in the high single figures in rural spots, or low double figures in towns and cities.