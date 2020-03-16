Weather: Warning of showers in Northern Ireland as spring arrives at last

Spring has sprung, and is bringing a mix of sunshine and showers to Northern Ireland this week.

After a series of storms battered the UK and Ireland, the worst of the winter weather appears over.

Daffodils are blooming in parks but anyone intending to go for a walk among them is advised not to put away the umbrellas just yet.

Today will see long sunny spells, but the cloud will increase through the afternoon, with outbreaks of rain. And it's a similar picture for the rest of the week.

Pauline Peilow, who owns Altnagelvin Garden Centre in Londonderry, said mid-March is the perfect time to get out into the garden and start planting.

"Being outside generally is good for your mental health and the garden is particularly good at the minute because it gets you out into nature and there's no risk of coronavirus," she said.