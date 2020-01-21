We'd do it all again, say couple who've fostered 28 children as Barnardo's seeks more carers

A Belfast couple who have devoted 30 years to fostering children have explained why they decided to provide a family for youngsters in need.

Colin and Sharon Jamison said they have had so much joy from opening their doors to 28 children, often siblings.

They remain in touch with many whose lives they have changed for the better.

"There have been so many heartwarming memories, events that our family would never have experienced," said Colin.

"The real reward comes when you see a child flourish."

The couple have one special memory from a time when they cared for a young girl who had severe disabilities.

Colin, who has recently retired from Bombardier, recalled: "She provided us with one of those moments.

"We were told she was physically unable to express emotions or communicate and that her life expectancy was short.

"She came to us as a nine-year-old and lived until she was almost 20, but once she had been with us for a few months we noticed small changes. And finally, when we got that first smile, it was such a special moment for us.

"We truly felt like we made a difference in her life. It was such a huge step, both for us and for her. It felt like she had got her identity back.

"That's why we do this. You simply can't put a price on supporting a child and the difference you get to see in them."

Three decades after first going along to a Barnardo's information evening, the couple would make the same decision again.

"We had two girls of our own when we started considering fostering," said Colin.

"They were young and we were conscious of involving them as it's the whole family that fosters, but we had always wanted a larger family. Three decades later, we've definitely got that!"

Still in regular touch with many of their extended family, Colin is encouraging more people to consider fostering during Barnardo's January Fostering Campaign.

"I suppose I was aware of the need for foster parents from a very young age," he said.

"I remember living close to a children's home and a lot of mornings I would have gone there before school to meet friends and have breakfast.

"That's something that stayed with me. There are so many kids out there who just need a little love and patience.

"I went with Sharon to a Barnardo's information evening and it was clear to us very quickly that fostering was what we wanted to do."

The information event gave Colin and Sharon, a stay-at-home mum, the opportunity to listen to other carers' experiences, which they found reassuring and helpful, and they started to believe that they, too, could become foster carers.

"A lot of people will say they wouldn't have the time to do it, they couldn't do it, but once you experience what we have as a family it could be the best decision you ever make."

Colin said that as a foster carer "you have to look past what you're seeing on the exterior and find the young child".

He added: "We've had children who have had multiple carers before us and have lost their identity along the way. It's important for us to give these young people the security they need.

"You can't pretend it's always easy," he said. "But through Barnardo's a child will always be fostered with a family they think is best placed to provide what he or she needs at that time in their life. We love it when a child goes back to their real family, if that becomes possible. It's always our goal to see a young person reconnect with where they have come from when ready to do so."

Head of Barnardo's NI Michele Janes said there is a real shortage of foster families across Northern Ireland.

"It is wonderful to work alongside foster carers like Colin and Sharon and to see the huge difference they can make to a child or young person's life," she said.

Visit barnardos.org.uk/fostering-week or call 0800 0277 280.