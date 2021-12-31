Wedding dress recovered at recycling centre prompts council appeal to find owner

A Northern Ireland council has launched an appeal to help reunite a wedding dress found at a recycling centre with the owner.

Staff at Limavady Household Recycling Centre recovered the wedding dress on Thursday, according to a post by Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

It said: “Are you the person who accidentally threw away a wedding dress in Limavady?”

It added that employees found the item and “we would like to reunite it with its owner.

“If you visited the centre on Ballyquinn Road this afternoon, driving a black car, please contact 02877 760 305 during working hours.”