Weekend of balmy autumn sunshine ahead in Northern Ireland

Temperatures stay above September average

People across Northern Ireland have been basking in the September sun this week — and the good weather is set to continue.

Monday’s brilliant weather saw Katesbridge in Co Down reach 21.1C — the highest temperature across Northern Ireland.

Temperatures reached highs of 23 degrees in Belfast on Wednesday, while the average temperature in September is usually 16 degrees.

Yesterday saw highs of 18C as the sun shone.

Looking ahead to today’s forecast, Met Office meteorologist John Griffiths said that despite the cloudy start in southern parts of Northern Ireland, the weather will improve as the day progresses.

“Any cloud will generally clear away to the west,” he said.

“There will be plenty of widespread sunshine into the afternoon.

“Temperature-wise we’re looking at highs of 19 degrees but it might be a bit cooler at 17 or 18 degrees in Belfast.”

Tomorrow will be a similar story but the temperature may increase slightly.

“You are looking at a more widespread 18 to 19 degrees on Sunday,” continued Mr Griffiths.

“Again, it’s a very similar story really with early cloud on Sunday morning but that should eventually clear through the course of the morning.

“Into the afternoon it’s going to be another summer afternoon with plenty of sunshine and pleasantly warm temperatures for the time of year.”

Unfortunately, the sunny weather will come to an end next week as temperatures drop to below 15C with widespread cloud on Monday.