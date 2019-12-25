Welcome to the world: Northern Ireland's 2019 Christmas babies

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 25/12/2019 Mum Courtney Moore and dad David Farrell with newborn baby boy. He was born on Christmas Day in the RJMS Active Birth Centre at 08.22am, weighing 6lb 6oz (2890g). Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 25/12/2019 Mum Courtney Moore and dad David Farrell with newborn baby boy. He was born on Christmas Day in the RJMS Active Birth Centre at 08.22am, weighing 6lb 6oz (2890g). Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 25/12/2019 Mum Nicole Cochrane and dad Martin with newborn baby girl, Darcy. She was born by C-Section on Christmas Day in the RJMS at 03.36am, weighing 7lb 10oz (3470g). Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 25/12/2019 Mum Nicole Cochrane and dad Martin with newborn baby girl, Darcy. She was born by C-Section on Christmas Day in the RJMS at 03.36am, weighing 7lb 10oz (3470g). Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 25/12/2019 Newborn baby Ciaran, born on Christmas Day in the RJMS at 00.20am, weighing 7lb 2oz (3240g). Mum is Lauren Maher. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 25/12/2019 Newborn baby Ciaran, born on Christmas Day in the RJMS at 00.20am, weighing 7lb 2oz (3240g). Mum is Lauren Maher. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 25/12/2019 Newborn baby Ciaran, born on Christmas Day in the RJMS at 00.20am, weighing 7lb 2oz (3240g). Mum is Lauren Maher. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 25/12/2019 Mum Courtney Moore and dad David Farrell with newborn baby boy. He was born on Christmas Day in the RJMS Active Birth Centre at 08.22am, weighing 6lb 6oz (2890g). Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 25/12/2019 Mum Courtney Moore and dad David Farrell with newborn baby boy. He was born on Christmas Day in the RJMS Active Birth Centre at 08.22am, weighing 6lb 6oz (2890g). Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

Mum Courtney Moore and dad David Farrell with their newborn baby boy. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

A number of families received the greatest gift of all this Christmas as they welcomed new babies into the world.

Lauren Maher gave birth to son Ciaran in the Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital (RJMH) just after midnight at 00.20am. Ciaran weighted in at 7lb and 2oz.

He was followed by baby Darcy who was born to mum Nicole Cochrane and dad Martin in the RJMH at 3.36am.

Darcy was delivered by C-Section weighing 7lb 10oz.

On Christmas morning Courtney Moore and David Farrell welcomed a baby boy at the RJMS Active Birth Centre at 8.22am.

The boy, who has yet to named, weighed in at 6lb 60z.