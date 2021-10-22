Welfare measures blocked, says Hargey

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has said she has raised the issue of measures to offset welfare cuts with the Executive almost 40 times — but the DUP has blocked it from the agenda.

Welfare mitigation proposals — which have already been drawn up and funded — include the permanent extension of payments for those impacted by the so-called bedroom tax and the two-child limit.

Addressing members of Stormont’s Communities Committee yesterday, Ms Hargey said she was speaking to the committee “out of sheer frustration”, stating her paper is being “continually blocked... by one party”, and adding that she believes the blockage is with First Minister Paul Givan.

She added she has raised the issue with the Executive 39 times and penned 12 letters to her ministerial colleagues requesting that papers be lodged with departments.

The minister warned that, if the legislation is not progressed urgently, it may not be in place before the end of the Assembly mandate.

Committee chair Paula Bradley asked Ms Hargey if the welfare reform mitigations have been agreed by the Executive, to which the minister replied: “It’s being blocked in the Executive Office from being put on the agenda to even be discussed or agreed... it is continually being blocked from a decision and that’s where my frustration is.”

The DUP’s Paul Frew disagreed with the minister’s evaluation of the situation, stating she had not reached consensus on the issue with her ministerial colleagues and questioning whether there is a “a wee bit of raising flares here as we are coming to a pressure point?”

Ms Hargey repeated her view that the blockage is with the DUP.