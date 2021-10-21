Welfare mitigation: Hargey has raised issue with NI Executive 40 times and written 12 letters but still no progress

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has said she has raised the issue of welfare mitigation with the Executive 40 times and written 12 letters to try and get the proposals on the ministers' agenda – but to no avail.

She also accused the DUP of blocking the legislation being discussed.

Welfare mitigation proposals - which have already been drawn up and funded - include the permanent extension of payments for those impacted by the so-called bedroom tax and the two-child limit.

The bedroom tax sees claimants receive less if they live in a housing association or council property and are found to have one or more spare bedrooms, while the two-child limit restricts support for children in families claiming child tax credit or universal credit to the first two children.

Addressing members of Stormont's Communities Committee on Thursday morning, Ms Hargey said she was speaking to the committee "out of sheer frustration", stating the mitigations paper is being "continually blocked... by one party", adding she believes the blockage is with First Minister Paul Givan.

She added she has raised the issue with the Executive 40 times and penned 12 letters to her ministerial colleagues requesting that papers be lodged with departments.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey addressing the committee

The minister warned that, if the legislation is not progressed urgently, it may not be in place before the end of the Assembly mandate.

Committee chair Paula Bradley asked Ms Hargey if the welfare reform mitigations have been agreed by the Executive, to which the minister replied: “It’s being blocked in the Executive Office from being put on the agenda to even be discussed or agreed... it is continually being blocked from a decision and that’s where my frustration is.”

The DUP's Paul Frew disagreed with the minister's evaluation of the situation, questioning whether there is "a wee bit of raising flares here as we are coming to a pressure point?"

Ms Hargey repeated her view the blockage is with the DUP.

When deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill raised the issue last month, the DUP accused her of blaming others for a failure to bring forward “appropriate” proposals for consideration by the Executive.

The news comes after the Cliff Edge Coalition - a group of 107 organisations campaigning for the extension and strengthening of welfare reform mitigations - wrote to the leaders of the five main Stormont parties over the issue, urging them to ensure the legislation is on the Executive's agenda by the end of this month.

Speaking on behalf of Cliff Edge Coalition, Siobhan Harding of the Women’s Support Network, said: “Despite a commitment in the New Decade, New Approach Agreement and repeated discussions at meetings of ­the Northern Ireland Assembly Committee for Communities, the legislation required to progress an extension of the welfare reform mitigations package has still not been agreed by the Northern Ireland Executive.

“It is crucial that these vital measures remain in place. If the package is not extended on a permanent basis, over 32,000 households impacted by the Bedroom Tax and over 1,800 households impacted by the Benefit Cap will face increased hardship, debt and deepening poverty at a time of profound economic uncertainty.”