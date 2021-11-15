Welfare mitigations extended for three years

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said her paper to extend the law permanently had been blocked from the executive by the DUP 39 times.

Plans to extend welfare mitigations in Northern Ireland – which include the permanent extension of payments for those impacted by the so-called bedroom tax and the two-child limit – have been approved.

The mitigations are to be extended for three years,

The extension closes existing loopholes on the ‘bedroom tax’ and benefit cap and provides financial support to low-paid workers, families and vulnerable people.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “This ensures that low-paid workers, families and vulnerable people will continue to be protected from the ‘bedroom tax’ and the effects of Tory government welfare cuts.

“It will also close loopholes, meaning that over 600 families with children who are denied payments, will receive them.

“In the face of increasingly tough economic conditions and a cost-of-living crisis facing low-paid workers and families, this is a really positive move.”

The DUP and Sinn Fein previously disagreed on how long to extend the mitigations for which had stalled the issue.

The DUP wanted the measures to continue for a maximum of three years, while Sinn Féin had proposed an indefinite extension.

Last month, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said her paper to extend the law permanently had been blocked from the executive by the DUP 39 times.

She also said that she written 12 letters to try and get the proposals on the ministers' agenda – but to no avail.

Ulster Unionist Party Communities spokesperson, Andy Allen MLA has welcomed the introduction of welfare mitigation legislation.

“Disappointingly it took far too long to achieve agreement, which resulted in £2M that could have supported many individuals and families being handed back,” said Mr Allen.

“Furthermore, it is imperative this cliff edge situation doesn’t arise again in three years. Simply kicking the can down the road is not acceptable.”

The mitigations had previously been due to end in March 2020 before being extended temporarily but Ms Hargey had committed to closing the loopholes.

Currently, a loophole means someone will no longer receive that payment if they move to a new property and claimants can only receive mitigating payments on a benefit if they were receiving it in 2016, when the mitigations were introduced.

The bedroom tax had been due to take effect in Northern Ireland in 2017 which means that people who receive welfare payments would have had their housing benefit reduced if they had one or more spare bedrooms.

The tax was expected to cost those affected an average of £20 a week.

Last month, Advice NI and Prof Eileen Evason - who had helped the Stormont parties to agree the initial welfare mitigations package in 2015 - urged the executive to continue supporting those most in need in Northern Ireland.