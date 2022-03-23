Welfare system in need of fixing, says struggling mum

That’s the plea from a mother-of-one from Co Fermanagh who believes the “finger pointing” is happening all the time.

Caroline Rice (48) said that a lot of individuals who get help from the Government are working — but their jobs don’t pay enough to allow them to make ends meet.

The Lisnaskea classroom assistant, who has an 11-year-old daughter, was speaking publicly ahead of Wednesday’s Spring Statement in the hope that Chancellor Rishi Sunak will provide much-needed assistance to struggling families in Northern Ireland.

“No one wants to get caught in the vicious circle of debt, but when you’re on the bottom rung of the ladder it’s hard not to,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“This isn’t a new cost of living crisis. It has just become a bigger cost of living crisis because it has expanded to more people.

“It’s time for those in charge to take a fresh look at the welfare system.

“Unemployed people need support to help them get back into work but they also need jobs that pay enough to make working a viable option.”

The former child-minder told how she found herself without work for a few weeks after losing her job just before Christmas.

She currently works 25 hours a week working with children with special needs, earning £700 a month, but she doesn’t get paid when the school is closed as she doesn’t have a permanent contract.

“I was unemployed from just before Christmas until the end of January and when you’re in that position you have to take a job,” she said.

Ms Rice has between £1,200 and £1,300 coming into the household each month, with which she must cover rent, food, electricity, home heating oil and the cost of running a car that she needs for work.

“When you’re living month to month there are no savings,” she said.

“I can’t afford bulk purchases, such as oil. I have a stove that heats the house, so we have been living on sticks and coal.

“Coal has surged from £8.99 last weekend to £10.50 for a 20 kilo bag now. I can maybe stretch a week out of that.”

She spends £450 on monthly rent on her house, which has solar panels on the roof which helps keep electricity costs down.

Notwithstanding that, Caroline said she has noticed her bills going up.

“Last year I would have spent a maximum of £30 a month but I’m now looking at £50,” she said.

“When it comes to food, it’s on a ‘buy as you need’ basis as I don’t have a lot of money to spend in one go.

“Milk used to be £1.29 in our local supermarket, it’s now £1.50. Those small increases add up.”

She added: “I stretch everything. I buy frozen chicken and frozen mince. I can’t afford to go to the local butcher. I’m always trying to look for cheaper alternatives.”

Ms Rice said that life has become “almost unmanageable”, especially after being out of work for a short time.

“When I had a flat wheel it was a choice between buying diesel or fixing the car,” she said.

“I didn’t have the money to do both. There are no bus routes where I live. I need a car to get to work.”

Caroline told how her young daughter is learning how to manage her money “because she knows money is going to be tight if I have to pay for a school trip”.

“She knows things are tough, and that makes me sad,” she said.

“She has her birthday money and buys herself little treats, a croissant or a drink.

“I don’t want her coming out of school at 16 or 18 or going to college and struggling… but we are trapped.”

She called for the £20 reduction in Universal Credit to be restored and said it would be helpful if the Chancellor cut fuel duty to help drivers.

She said she was “grateful” for the £200 Executive payment scheme but that has already gone on electricity and oil.

“Dual household incomes are currently struggling; just imagine how hard it is for single income households.

“People living on low incomes feel a deep shame because there’s a stigma around it.

“There’s a lot of finger pointing at people on benefits. But we need to consider why people are on benefits. They’re on benefits because work is not paying them.

“It’s time to completely overhaul the system.”