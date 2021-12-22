Well deserved: NIO minister Burns visits his old Belfast school to award competition winner Ciara McCabe

Winner: Conor Burns with Clara McCabe at Park Lodge School in Belfast

Northern Ireland Office minister Conor Burns has returned to his old school to present a prize to a pupil.

The Conservative MP previously launched a competition at Park Lodge School on the Antrim Road in north Belfast to design his ministerial Christmas card for this year.

Mr Burns returned to the school again last week, where he was a pupil in 1970s, to present a prize to the winner, primary six pupil Clara McCabe.

The MP for Bournemouth West also stuck around for a question-and-answer session with her year group and gave Clara a photograph of Prime Minister Boris Johnson holding her card design.

Mr Burns later popped into the school cafeteria for lunch.

Writing on Twitter following the visit, he said: “Thank you to my old school in Belfast for the warm welcome back.

“Delighted to meet Clara, who won the competition to design my ministerial Christmas card. Boris Johnson loved it.

“Brilliant Q&A with primary six pupils and lunch in the old dining hall again after 40 years.”

Mr Burns was born in Belfast in 1972 and brought up in the city before moving with his family to Hertfordshire in 1980.

He was appointed minister of state for Northern Ireland during the Cabinet reshuffle in September.

During the trip to his old school, Mr Burns also popped in to see primary one pupils, entertaining them with a reading from the NIO-commissioned book Our Wee Country, which the department released to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland.

The book is to be delivered to schools, Sure Start centres and libraries.

“This enchanting, inclusive book about growing up in Northern Ireland has been offered to every primary one [pupil] starting school in 2021,” Mr Burns said.

The Tory MP had other engagements during his visit, including a stop at a vaccination hub at the South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon.

While there, he got his booster jab and thanked the doctors, nurses and volunteers for their crucial work in delivering the programme.

Mr Burns then took time to visit children’s centres across Belfast and enjoy a tour of the Christmas light display at Hillsborough Castle.