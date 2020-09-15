Well-known Markethill shop owner Norman Alexander passes away

A Co Down retailer, who had been at the heart of the Markethill community since the 1950s, has been fondly remembered following his death

Norman Alexander, who opened Alexanders hardware store in 1954 with his wife Iris, had been a familiar and popular face around the town for almost three quarters of a century.

Mr Alexander died on Sunday aged 92.

The couple had previously run a small shop in Tandragee and both worked to develop the family business with Norman concentrating on the furniture side while Iris looked after the china and giftware section.

Together they turned Alexanders into one of the most recognisable family owned department stores in Northern Ireland.

Originally from Newcastle, Mr Alexander moved to Tandragee when his sister and brother-in-law opened the Tayto crisp factory in the 1950s.

Norman and his wife had retired from the store in 1997, with daughters Suzanne Laverty and Johanne Maxwell taking over the reins to keep the business in the family.

"Our Dad and Mum, Norman and Iris, opened Alexanders back in 1954," a family tribute said.

"Dad was a passionate salesman and over many years, Dad and Mum adapted and grew the business into what it has become today. After retiring, he turned his attention to the lathe and created many beautiful and unique pieces of woodwork that we will cherish. However, his biggest legacy is the faith and hope he had in the Lord Jesus which he shared with his four children (Suzanne, Johanne, Richard and Jane), 12 grandchildren, two great grandchildren and many more.

"He has gone home to be with his Heavenly Father and we have peace in knowing this.

"As a family, we thank you for your prayers and support over the last few months. Our giftware and furniture stores will be closed on Tuesday, September 15 for the funeral.

"We really appreciate your support at this time. However, due to Covid-19 restrictions the funeral will be a small family gathering at the home. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Marie Curie, who have been an incredible support to us through this difficult time."

Over the years the store, housed in a very historic building dating back to 1835 when it was built by the first Earl of Gosford who lived in Gosford Castle, had become famous for its Christmas shop with buses visiting from all over Ireland.

Funeral arrangements are strictly private.