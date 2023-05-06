Well-known NI guests in Westminster Abbey for coronation

Various guests from Northern Ireland are set to attend the King's coronation on Saturday (Toby Melville/PA Wire) — © PA

Some of the guests from Northern Ireland making the journey to celebrate the new monarch’s coronation include...

Michelle O’Neill

Perhaps the most notable guest from here attending, the Sinn Fein vice president announced last week she will be there alongside Stormont Speaker Alex Maskey.“I am an Irish republican. I also recognise there are many people on our island for whom the coronation is hugely important occasion,” she said.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

The DUP leader has already been spotted in London meeting with the King. A royalist, the MP has been frequently sharing updates on social media ahead of the ceremony with Royal Hillsborough, in his Lagan Valley constituency, getting into the coronation spirit. Mr Donaldson will be joined by Lord Nigel Dodds, while his predecessorBaroness Arlene Foster is not expected to attend.

​Jim Allister

The leader of the TUV confirmed he would attend the event by sharing a photograph of his invite on social media, writing that he was “pleased on behalf of those TUV represent” to be invited to the occasion.

Colum Eastwood

The SDLP leader will be there too, despite criticising the cost of the event, which is expected to be around £250m. Mr Eastwood said he would be present “to show respect to people from different traditions who share our island”.

​Doug Beattie

The UUP leader will also be there, but said he would happily “forego” his place to be represented by a sitting First and Deputy First Minister.

​Naomi Long

Alliance’s leader will be in attendance, and sent her congratulations to the royals ahead of the event. She said: “My best wishes and congratulations go to Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla for their coronation day. It is an historic occasion, with the first crowning of a new monarch in 70 years.”

But it won’t just be political guests from this side of the Irish Sea who will be in Westminster Abbey.

The new King and Queen will be entertained with music from here, both during and after the ceremony.

Omagh man Philip Turbett(61) will play the bassoon alongside the world-famous Monteverdi Choir and chamber orchestra English Baroque Soloists ahead of the royal couple’s arrival at the Abbey tomorrow.

Pupils from Methodist College Belfast will also be involved in some of the choir performances during the coronation.

Archbishop Eamon Martinwill be present. The Primate will be the first Irish Catholic bishop at a coronation since the Reformation.

Church of Ireland Primate of All Ireland John McDowellwill present the Sovereign’s Orb at the service.

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Right Reverend Dr John Kirkpatrick,is to attend the ceremony. He described the invitation as “a privilege and honour”.

Olympic ‘golden girl’ Lady Mary Peters will be spotted among the coronation participants as Lady Companion of the Order of the Garter. She frequently enjoyed private conversations with the late Queen.

Syrian refugee Hassan Alkhawam, who lives in Belfast, will also be there due to his involvement with the Prince’s Trust charity.

Having previously met the King, Hassan told the BBC he was on the “edge of his seat” ahead of the event in London.

He will join nursing student Claire Thompson, who raises awareness of the sign language tool Makaton.

Guests from the Republic will include President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.