Well-respected Belfast journalist Joe Oliver passes away

Joe Oliver was one of the best-known journalists in Belfast who formed a successful news agency with two other outstanding reporters during the worst of the Troubles, and also had a successful career with the News Letter.

He came from a family steeped in journalism. His father William was a pioneer of the first official Press Offices at the then Stormont Government, and his brother Billy was also a noted reporter in Belfast. He was the chief soccer correspondent of the News Letter before emigrating to Canada where he continued his career as a journalist.

Like many of his generation, Joe Oliver began his reporting career in provincial journalism before moving to work in Belfast. He was a member of the News Letter staff in the late 1960s, and then moved on to the now-defunct Sunday News, and later into freelance journalism.

For eleven years he was a partner in the Ulster Press Agency (UPA) with Jim McDowell, who became editor of the Sunday World, and Brian Rowan, who was later the Security Correspondent with BBC Northern Ireland. The UPA was during its time the sole news agency in Belfast, and covered a large number of stories each day for local, national and international outlets. Joe’s wife Marie was the office manager of the Agency.

Joe Oliver was also a proficient and enthusiastic sports journalist and broadcaster who covered live football for Downtown Radio and other outlets. His sports remit also covered boxing and tennis, and was a very capable tennis player.

Jim McDowell, a close friend who began working in the News Letter with Joe in 1969, led tributes. He said: “As a news reporter, he never side-stepped controversy, whether covering the power-politics of the Reverend Ian Paisley at Stormont or the sometimes petty and partisan politics at Belfast City Hall.

“He was one of the old-school journalists who learned their trade ‘on the job’. He was also one of the newspaper characters in the city, and like many of us, he not only ‘lived’ the job but he ’loved’ it. Apart from his family, this was his life.

“He was a man who enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow journalists, whether in the crucible of meeting Press deadlines, or in the calm of a local pub afterwards with his colleagues. His legacy will live on in the many stories he filed and which are now on record in many newspapers’ archives.”

Mr Oliver is survived by his wife Marie, daughter Lisa, son Mark and the wider family, and by his many friends.