Well-wishes sent to Queen after monarch misses London Remembrance Sunday event

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has sent his “best wishes” to the Queen, after Buckingham Palace confirmed the monarch had sprained her back and would not be attending the Remembrance Sunday event at the Cenotaph.

Buckingham Palace said the 95-year-old monarch made the decision on Sunday morning "with great regret" and was "disappointed" to miss the event.

Sir Jeffrey – who had been in London for the event and laid a wreath at the Cenotaph – posted on social media: “Best wishes to Her Majesty The Queen for a speedy restoration to full health. #Longtoreignoverus.”

The Prince of Wales and Prime Minister were among those laying a wreath at the war memorial for the National Service of Remembrance.

Heir to the throne Charles placed a wreath of poppies on his mother's behalf, as has been the tradition since 2017, but the act had further symbolism given her absence.

It is understood the Queen has not received hospital treatment for her back and the injury is unrelated to recent medical advice for her to rest.

Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph

"Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.

"As in previous years, a wreath will be laid on Her Majesty's behalf by the Prince of Wales.

The monarch was due to watch the service at the war memorial in central London from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building.

She would have been on public view for about 20 minutes if the format followed other years.

It is thought that a back sprain would have made it difficult for the Queen to have endured a car journey to London followed by a period of standing at the event.

Her attendance at the service was confirmed by the palace on Thursday after she was ordered to rest by royal doctors just over three weeks ago and spent a night in hospital on October 20 undergoing preliminary tests.

The palace had previously said it was the Queen's "firm intention" to attend the annual wreath-laying service in Whitehall.

On October 20 she pulled out of a trip to Northern Ireland and then missed the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow at the start of November.

The Queen has been carrying out light duties including dealing with her famous red boxes of papers and conducting a handful of virtual audiences.

She recorded a powerful speech for Cop26, calling on world leaders to "rise above" politics and achieve "true statesmanship" by tackling climate change.

In her video message, she paid tribute to her "dear late husband" the Duke of Edinburgh for his environmental awareness in raising the issue more than 50 years ago.

Philip died aged 99 seven months ago, leaving the Queen mourning her life-long companion.

The Queen has only missed six other Cenotaph ceremonies during her reign: on four occasions when she was on overseas visits to Ghana in 1961, Brazil in 1968, Kenya in 1983 and South Africa in 1999.

She was not present during the 1959 and 1963 services as she was pregnant with her two youngest children.