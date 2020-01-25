Wendy Austin bows out of BBC, but vows it won't be last we hear of her

Wendy Austin said she feels lucky to have had such a great career as she waved farewell to the BBC.

The doyenne of Northern Irish female reporters hung up her earphones for the last time yesterday.

But the 68-year-old has promised it won't be the last we hear of her.

Belfast-born Wendy, who is married to Frank Hewitt, and has three children, has had a remarkable career which has spanned more than four decades. She joined the BBC in 1976 after working at the Belfast Telegraph for two years previously.

She has presented many programmes, including Good Morning Ulster, Inside Ulster and Woman's Hour on BBC Radio 4, and became one of our most well-known and best-loved voices.

As she walked out of the BBC for the last time, she said she felt no sadness, rather happiness that she had opportunities to work on the most remarkable stories.

"I am feeling fine about it," she said.

"It will be very strange. It will be the first time in 40 years I won't have a BBC pass by the time I leave the building, but I'm sure I'll manage.

"It's not really a sad day for me. I have had a fantastic time here and I've been very lucky to have had a great career. You are really lucky when you love what you do.

"It's a job that I think suits me. I am a person who is interested in things and is enthusiastic. And that is a great bonus when you are a journalist. It also helps when you are pretty nosy.

"I have had the chance to do lots of really interesting and stimulating things and let's hope I get to do a few more things once I've left."

Looking over her career, Wendy said a few stories and memories stand out for her. "I loved working on the PM programme when I was in London," she added.

"I was there working at a very interesting time when John McCarthy and Terry Waite were released from captivity and Nelson Mandela was released from jail.

"Those were really exciting days to be in a newsroom that was really at the heart of things.

"You'd be doing a programme where you'd get to half past five and they'd say that the Home Secretary is on the phone and he wants to talk to us about such and such. That was all pretty good.

"I covered the Royal wedding of William and Kate and I did Diana's funeral as well, which was a very strange time. For all of us involved on that day it was a real challenge to stop the trembling lip, apart from anything else.

"I covered the Pope's visit in 1979 and watched a million people arrive in Phoenix Park, which was quite something. I did all three Clinton visits."

Wendy continued: "I did the Washington conference where Adams and Mayhew shook hands.

"I went to Cambodia and did two documentaries from there about the killing fields, the damaged country and the damaged people.

"And then there was John Taylor (UUP veteran), who one morning on Good Morning Ulster said 'my dear girl' at which point I said to him 'I am not your dear girl, Mr Taylor'. There was apparently audible cheering on the Westlink."

Wendy admitted she has had a few tricky interviewees, none more than snooker player Alex Higgins.

"There are an awful lot of politicians who are just an absolute pain to interview," she added. "I don't understand why they don't just answer the question. Particularly when sometimes the answer is pretty simple and straightforward."

Wendy said she was overwhelmed by the tributes pouring in for her yesterday and thanked everyone. She insisted this won't be the last Northern Ireland will hear from her.

"I'm going to have a bit of a holiday," she revealed. "I am going to keep on doing the kind of stuff I always did outside of work - conferences, maybe a bit of a podcast. So watch this space.

"I don't know if I will keep on broadcasting, it depends what kind of offer they make me. But I'm not in any rush to be back on the air. But I wouldn't rule it out either.

"This won't be the last people hear of Wendy Austin."