‘We’re not going back to the past’: Omagh rally to send message after DCI John Caldwell attack

The rally is due to take place at Omagh Courthouse on Saturday.

A protest rally to be held in reaction to the attempted murder of PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell will send a message that ‘we are not going back’ to the past, a trade union official has said.

Omagh Trades Union Council has organised the rally, which will take place at the Courthouse on High Street in the town on Saturday at 11.30am.

Secretary Anton McCabe said he hoped the rally would send a clear message that the majority of people reject this attempt to ‘send us back to the past’.

"It is obviously a protest at the shooting to express the community’s feelings, but it is also to reject any attempt or any move sending us back to the past,” he told BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster programme.

"These events always awaken remembrances of people of what our society went through for many years, the violence and injustices of the Troubles years.

"I think it is a chance as well, a time when we have to say we do not wish to go back.

"Events like the shooting of DCI Caldwell, of John, that has also reawakened the trauma and the very fact events in any way connected to the bomb does inevitably raise hurt. A very high percentage of the people of this area was affected by the bomb.”

Mr McCabe said the people of Omagh had reacted strongly to events like the attack on Mr Caldwell in the past.

“We have to say that in Omagh, there is a good history of reacting to such events as one community,” he said.

"That is why as a trade union movement, we are taking the initiative on this, because we do bring in workers from right across the spectrum. We hope it will be a short rally that will make the point that we are not going back.”

Mr Caldwell’s football club, Beragh Swifts FC, have also announced they are to hold a ‘Walk of Solidarity’ on Saturday morning.

A notice posted on their Facebook page has asked people to meet at the clubhouse at 10.30am on Saturday. The club also requested that anyone who can do so should wear their club colours.

The club have suspended all club activities ‘until further notice’ in the aftermath of Wednesday night’s shooting.

It comes after police announced a fourth man had been arrested in connection with Mr Caldwell’s attempted murder.

"The man, aged 22 years old was arrested in the Coalisland area under the Terrorism Act and is currently being questioned by detectives in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite,” said a spokesperson.

"Three men aged 38, 45 and 47 years old also arrested in connection with the attempted murder remain in police custody at this time.”

Mr Caldwell was shot four times by two gunmen while placing footballs into the boot of his car at a sporting centre on the Killyclogher Road.

The PSNI has said the two gunmen were dressed in dark clothing and their shots struck at least two other cars.

High-profile PSNI detective shot by gunmen in Omagh

He was at the centre coaching an under-15s football team. Mr Caldwell’s young son was by his side when the attack occurred on Wednesday evening.

The PSNI said dissident republican group the New IRA is the primary focus for detectives.

They are believed to have fled the scene in a small, dark coloured vehicle shortly after 8pm, which was later found burnt on the Racolpa Road.

Police are appealing for information and want to hear from anyone who was in the area or who witnessed what happened to get in touch.

They are also keen for anyone with relevant dash-cam or mobile footage to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 1831 of 22/02/23.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Information including photos, CCTV and dash-cam footage, can be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal.