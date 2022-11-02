‘We’re not going to be intimidated’: Simon Coveney responds to possible threats from loyalist groups

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said the Irish Government will not be “intimidated” by threatening statements from loyalist groups.

In a letter last week, which was shared via the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC), the terrorist groups carried a clear warning that Irish Government ministers should not visit Northern Ireland.

The LCC is an umbrella group which represents the views of paramilitary gangs including the UVF, UDA and RHC.

They also warned of “dire consequences” if there was no movement on the Northern Ireland Protocol in a letter that indicated support for the paramilitary ceasefires may be waning.

Mr Coveney, who was visiting Belfast on Wednesday to meet with Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris, said he had discussed the letter with the Tory MP.

"The Irish Government and Irish Government ministers have obligations under the Good Friday Agreement to be part of discussions here in Belfast on how the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement are protected, sustained and supported,” he said.

Read more Chris Heaton-Harris fails to mention election in latest update after talks with Simon Coveney

"We take those obligations seriously, and that's why you're likely to see me regularly here, meeting my counterpart, and trying to fulfil the obligation and the responsibilities that I have, and that the Irish government has in that regard.

"We are not going to be intimidated by people who don't do not reflect the vast majority of people's opinion here in Northern Ireland, who want to see the British and Irish Governments working together for stability, for certainty, for peace, and to ensure that the institutions that were set up nearly 25 years ago can deliver for people in Northern Ireland.

"Small numbers of people with hard-line thinking, making threatening statements are not going to put us off."

Mr Heaton-Harris also commented on the threats, saying violence or the threat of violence “has no place in Northern Ireland”.

"I want to highlight the importance of pursuing a more peaceful and prosperous future for Northern Ireland through democratic means,” he said.

Earlier this year, Mr Coveney was forced to evacuate from a John and Pat Hume Foundation event in north Belfast after a UVF bomb hoax interrupted his speech.

He was dramatically escorted from the stage by armed gardaí and PSNI officers after a van with a canister on board was driven into the event at the Houben Centre on the Crumlin Road.

Two men were later arrested in connection with the incident and Mr Coveney returned to the centre last month to finish his speech.

In March last year, the LCC said it was temporarily withdrawing its backing for the Good Friday Agreement because of concerns about the protocol.

Last week’s letter, seen by the Belfast Telegraph, was due to be sent to the DUP’s Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, UUP leader Doug Beattie, Jim Allister of the TUV and Billy Hutchinson of the PUP.

It stated: “It is difficult to put into words the tension which this has created, and we would hope unionist leaders would send a clear and unequivocal message in regards to this issue.

“The message from loyalism should be heard and understood clearly: there are no circumstances in which joint-authority would be tolerated, and any effort to impose it would inevitably have dire consequences for the progress made from 1994 onwards”.

The mention of 1994 is thought to be a reference to the ceasefires announced by the Combined Loyalist Military Command on October 13, 1994 and indicates support for the cessation is no longer as strong as it once was.

It also suggests that those with influence in loyalist communities would be unable to control violence should it erupt on the streets.