‘We’re not Liverpool, but it’s been great for us’: A tale of how two towns became cities

As Bangor and Ballymena seek city status, Gillian Halliday speaks to some key players behind Lisburn and Newry’s successful bids

Nearly two decades on from Lisburn achieving city status, UUP Alderman Jim Dillon has recalled how, in the lead-up to the decision being announced and celebrated with the popping of champagne corks, an official visit was made to the area by then Labour Secretary of State Dr John Reid.