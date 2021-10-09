‘We’re not Liverpool, but it’s been great for us’: A tale of how two towns became cities

As Bangor and Ballymena seek city status, Gillian Halliday speaks to some key players behind Lisburn and Newry’s successful bids

In the running: Aerial view of Ballymena. Credit: Alan Currie/Getty Images

Gillian Halliday

Nearly two decades on from Lisburn achieving city status, UUP Alderman Jim Dillon has recalled how, in the lead-up to the decision being announced and celebrated with the popping of champagne corks, an official visit was made to the area by then Labour Secretary of State Dr John Reid.