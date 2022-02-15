We’re paying 14% more for petrol and 12% more for diesel since 2020

Rising prices at forecourt pile on the pain for public as Consumer Council warns drivers things will get worse

Local owners of petrol vehicles are paying almost £100 a year more for fuel since the pandemic began, according to the Consumer Council.

It comes as the AA announced that average UK petrol prices have surpassed 148p per litre for the first time, ramping up the growing cost of living.

It said petrol jumped to 148.02p per litre on Sunday, rising above the previous record high of 147.72p on November 21 last year.

Meanwhile, the cost of diesel also increased to a new record high of 151.57p per litre last week.

The Consumer Council tracks prices in around 80 local forecourts weekly to get a regional picture of fuel costs.

The organisation’s Peter McClenaghan said last week’s prices “weren’t quite as high as the November average”, and that “we haven’t hit that real peak yet”.

“I think it’s coming, though,” he added.

“A barrel of crude oil is now about $95 and eventually that price will be passed on to consumers here as it is elsewhere.

“At the worst of the pandemic, prices of crude oil were up to $25 a barrel.

“So you can see why there’s a difference in what consumers are being charged now compared to what they were being charged during the pandemic.”

He said that petrol prices here were on average about 14% higher than they were before the Covid crisis hit, and around 12% higher than they were for diesel.

“If you’re driving what the Department for Infrastructure says is the average distance travelled per car, per person, per year — about 5,078 miles — then your average spend by today’s prices would be about £790 a year,” Mr McClenaghan said.

“That’s a £97 increase from two years ago for a petrol car.

“That average mileage would equate to driving from Newtownards or Carrickfergus to Belfast every day, about a 22-mile round trip.

“Obviously, it’s not good for people, especially with everything else going on.”

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said that the high UK petrol costs “takes filling a 55-litre family car to an eye-watering £81.41”.

“With the oil price teetering on the brink of $100 a barrel and retailers keen to pass on the increase in wholesale fuel quickly, new records could now be set on a daily basis in the coming weeks,” he added.

“The oil price is rising due to tensions between Russia, which is the world’s third-biggest oil producer, and Ukraine, along with oil production remaining out of kilter with demand as the world emerges from the pandemic.”

The RAC also noted that average fuel prices here were still lower than the rest of the UK, but that petrol had already gone up by 0.72p this month locally, and diesel by 1.36p.

Mr McClenaghan encouraged drivers to “shop around” and use the price tracker on the Consumer Council’s website to find the average and lowest fuel prices in their towns.

He also suggested looking at supermarket prices, as they tend to be cheaper for those filling up.

He added that people could save a little by checking tyres were inflated properly, having their cars regularly serviced, and driving more carefully.