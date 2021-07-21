West Belfast 2021 Feile An Phobail festival hopes to be biggest yet with over 250 events to enjoy
List of festival highlights below
The annual west Belfast Feile an Phobail is gearing up for what they hope will be the biggest event yet, with over 250 events confirmed for August.
Taking place between August 5 and 15, highlights include a knockout Michael Conlan bout against opponent TJ Doheny, the Feile 10k Run and several concerts, including Dan McCabe and an exciting free dance night featuring the likes of Paul Van Dyk and Darren Styles.
While some of the festival remains in a virtual capacity as a result of coronavirus, a number of events are returning to their traditional physical venues around west Belfast.
Director Kevin Gamble explained there is something for everyone, with sport, music, culture and even a bit of politics, with a Stormont party leader’s debate.
“Over the years, Feile an Phobail has developed enormously and is now the biggest community arts festival in Ireland, with over 250 events taking place this August,” he said.
“We have concerts, drama, art exhibitions, debates and discussions, lectures, carnival parades, parties in the park, sport and visual arts.
“Due to the ongoing health restrictions our full debates and discussions programme and a number of other events will take place online again this year.
“We are delighted, however, that live in-person events will return alongside our online virtual events.
“We will be holding three open-air concerts and two open-air sports events at our Falls Park event space, as well as seeing the return of our Carnival Parade and Party in the Park.
“One of the major highlights of Feile will be the Michael Conlan v TJ Doheny fight night in the Falls Park on Friday 6th August which will be a complete sell-out and will be televised live on ESPN+ and other channels to millions of people across the world. A massive opportunity to showcase Belfast.
“Michael Conlan is an absolute hero here in Belfast for his incredible Olympic achievements and his remarkable rise since he turned professional.
“On Saturday 14th August we have a Back to the 80s concert with major acts appearing live.
“We have a massive free Feile Dance Night taking place on Sunday 8th August headlined by world renowned DJ Paul Van Dyk, and famous Irish singer Frances Black will be appearing live at The Devenish on Tuesday 10th August.
“Feile, from its outset in 1988, has sought to display and showcase the positives of West Belfast and the incredible talent and creativity that comes from that.
“We want to thank all our partners, funders, sponsors and stakeholders, and most importantly our local community for their continued support and encouragement during this unprecedented time.
“We hope you can all join us, take part safely and within the health guidelines, enjoy, and celebrate the fantastic community that we have.
“Ticket sales for this year’s concerts have been incredible with many events sold out, so we are advising you to get your tickets now. Don’t leave it until the last minute. When they are gone they are gone.”
Feile 2021 Highlights:
Sport
Michael Conlan v TJ Doheny Feile Fight Night
Falls Park
Friday August 6
Very Limited Tickets Available from Ticketmaster.ie
Feile 10k Run
Malone College – Start and End
Sunday August 7 9am
Register online at https://site.corsizio.com/6OD9C32A78DO1613398OF31F
Fee includes T-Shirt, Timing Chip and Medal
Concerts:
Feile Dance Night
Sunday August 8
Falls Park, Belfast
Ticket Info to Follow
Frances Black
The Devenish
Tuesday August 10
Supported by Aoife Scott
Tickets £15 available from Ticketmaster.ie from Friday July 23 10am
Dan McCabe
The Devenish
Friday August 13 7pm
Sold Out
Back to the 80s
Falls Park
Saturday August 14
Tickets £10 online from Ticketmaster.ie
Comedy:
Paddy McDonnell
The Devenish
Sunday August 8 7pm – Sold Out
Monday August 9 7pm – Limited Tickets remaining
Paddy and Nigel on Tour, featuring Paddy Raff
The Devenish
Thursday August 12 7pm
Sold Out
Debates and Discussions:
The Interview: Susan McKay Talks to Danny Morrison
Thursday August 5 6.30pm
ONLINE on Feile an Phobail Website, Facebook, and YouTube
The Leaders Debate
Tuesday August 10 7pm
ONLINE on Feile an Phobail Website, Facebook and YouTube
The panel consists of leadership figures from Fine Gael, Sinn Fein, DUP, Fianna Fail, Alliance, UUP and SDLP.
Simon Coveney in Conversation with Vincent Kearney
Wednesday August 11 8pm
Irish Government Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney TD will discuss a range of current topics with RTE Northern Editor Vincent Kearney.
ONLINE on Feile an Phobail Website, Facebook and YouTube
Family and Children:
Feile Carnival Parade and Party in the Park
Saturday August 7
Carnival Parade – 12pm - Meet at Dunville Park to parade to Falls Park at 1pm
Party in the Park- 2-4pm Sportlann na hEireann
The Feile Carnival Parade ranks as one of the most colourful and inclusive parades in Ireland. Circus performers, music bands, street artists and more.
This year’s Party in the Park will bring a mix of local and international music and dance, inflatables, party games, sporting activities, and more.
Free Entry
Literary:
Scribes at the Rock
Thursday August 12 3.30pm
Contributions from Gerry Adams, Jan Carson and Tadhg Hickey
Sold Out
To view the full Feile events programme, visit www.feilebelfast.com.