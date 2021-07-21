West Belfast 2021 Feile An Phobail festival hopes to be biggest yet with over 250 events to enjoy

List of festival highlights below

The annual west Belfast Feile an Phobail is gearing up for what they hope will be the biggest event yet, with over 250 events confirmed for August.

Taking place between August 5 and 15, highlights include a knockout Michael Conlan bout against opponent TJ Doheny, the Feile 10k Run and several concerts, including Dan McCabe and an exciting free dance night featuring the likes of Paul Van Dyk and Darren Styles.

While some of the festival remains in a virtual capacity as a result of coronavirus, a number of events are returning to their traditional physical venues around west Belfast.

Boxer Michael Conlan Credit: Feile

Director Kevin Gamble explained there is something for everyone, with sport, music, culture and even a bit of politics, with a Stormont party leader’s debate.

“Over the years, Feile an Phobail has developed enormously and is now the biggest community arts festival in Ireland, with over 250 events taking place this August,” he said.

“We have concerts, drama, art exhibitions, debates and discussions, lectures, carnival parades, parties in the park, sport and visual arts.

“Due to the ongoing health restrictions our full debates and discussions programme and a number of other events will take place online again this year.

“We are delighted, however, that live in-person events will return alongside our online virtual events.

“We will be holding three open-air concerts and two open-air sports events at our Falls Park event space, as well as seeing the return of our Carnival Parade and Party in the Park.

“One of the major highlights of Feile will be the Michael Conlan v TJ Doheny fight night in the Falls Park on Friday 6th August which will be a complete sell-out and will be televised live on ESPN+ and other channels to millions of people across the world. A massive opportunity to showcase Belfast.

Singer Frances Black Credit: Feile

“Michael Conlan is an absolute hero here in Belfast for his incredible Olympic achievements and his remarkable rise since he turned professional.

“On Saturday 14th August we have a Back to the 80s concert with major acts appearing live.

“We have a massive free Feile Dance Night taking place on Sunday 8th August headlined by world renowned DJ Paul Van Dyk, and famous Irish singer Frances Black will be appearing live at The Devenish on Tuesday 10th August.

“Feile, from its outset in 1988, has sought to display and showcase the positives of West Belfast and the incredible talent and creativity that comes from that.

“We want to thank all our partners, funders, sponsors and stakeholders, and most importantly our local community for their continued support and encouragement during this unprecedented time.

“We hope you can all join us, take part safely and within the health guidelines, enjoy, and celebrate the fantastic community that we have.

“Ticket sales for this year’s concerts have been incredible with many events sold out, so we are advising you to get your tickets now. Don’t leave it until the last minute. When they are gone they are gone.”

Feile 2021 Highlights:

Sport

Michael Conlan v TJ Doheny Feile Fight Night

Falls Park

Friday August 6

Very Limited Tickets Available from Ticketmaster.ie

Feile 10k Run

Malone College – Start and End

Sunday August 7 9am

Register online at https://site.corsizio.com/6OD9C32A78DO1613398OF31F

Fee includes T-Shirt, Timing Chip and Medal

Concerts:

Feile Dance Night

Sunday August 8

Falls Park, Belfast

Ticket Info to Follow

Frances Black

The Devenish

Tuesday August 10

Supported by Aoife Scott

Tickets £15 available from Ticketmaster.ie from Friday July 23 10am

Dan McCabe

The Devenish

Friday August 13 7pm

Sold Out

Back to the 80s

Falls Park

Saturday August 14

Tickets £10 online from Ticketmaster.ie

Comedy:

Paddy McDonnell

The Devenish

Sunday August 8 7pm – Sold Out

Monday August 9 7pm – Limited Tickets remaining

Paddy and Nigel on Tour, featuring Paddy Raff

The Devenish

Thursday August 12 7pm

Sold Out

Debates and Discussions:

The Interview: Susan McKay Talks to Danny Morrison

Thursday August 5 6.30pm

ONLINE on Feile an Phobail Website, Facebook, and YouTube

The Leaders Debate

Tuesday August 10 7pm

ONLINE on Feile an Phobail Website, Facebook and YouTube

The panel consists of leadership figures from Fine Gael, Sinn Fein, DUP, Fianna Fail, Alliance, UUP and SDLP.

Simon Coveney in Conversation with Vincent Kearney

Wednesday August 11 8pm

Irish Government Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney TD will discuss a range of current topics with RTE Northern Editor Vincent Kearney.

ONLINE on Feile an Phobail Website, Facebook and YouTube

Family and Children:

Feile Carnival Parade and Party in the Park

Saturday August 7

Carnival Parade – 12pm - Meet at Dunville Park to parade to Falls Park at 1pm

Party in the Park- 2-4pm Sportlann na hEireann

The Feile Carnival Parade ranks as one of the most colourful and inclusive parades in Ireland. Circus performers, music bands, street artists and more.

This year’s Party in the Park will bring a mix of local and international music and dance, inflatables, party games, sporting activities, and more.

Free Entry

Literary:

Scribes at the Rock

Thursday August 12 3.30pm

Contributions from Gerry Adams, Jan Carson and Tadhg Hickey

Sold Out

To view the full Feile events programme, visit www.feilebelfast.com.