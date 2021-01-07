West Belfast crash victim Lucy McIlhatton's short life 'filled with love and laughter', mourners told

A young woman who died in a road accident in west Belfast at the weekend “will always be remembered for her beautiful smile”, mourners heard on Thursday.

Family and friends gathered this morning in St Teresa’s Church to pay their last respects to Lucy McIlhatton.

The 24-year-old was killed on the Upper Springfield Road on Sunday night in a crash involving a taxi.

A 44-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of several offences, has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Lucy was a past pupil of St. Dominic’s Grammar School and worked in IT.

Her death came exactly one year after Eoin Hamill (13) was also killed in a collision in the same area.

Pain and sorrow were etched on the faces of Lucy’s grieving parents Adrian and Anne, her brother Sean and partner Oliver as they and other family members followed behind her coffin at this morning’s requiem mass.

The funeral of Lucy McIlhatton takes place at St Teresa's Church in west Belfast on January 7th 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Anne McIlhatton could be seen clutching a treasured graduation photograph of the “natural A-star student who never boasted and took everything in her stride”, according to parish priest Fr Gabriel Lyons.

Reflecting the thoughts of Lucy’s family, Fr Lyons told those gathered that her short life was filled with love and laughter.

“Lucy was her father’s princess and her mother’s best friend, an amazing sister to Sean. Her childhood was filled with busy activities. On their holidays in Donegal, long days were spent on the beach with her family - beautiful memories that will last forever.

Lucy McIlhatton

“She had a wonderful group of friends who loved her and she was loved by so many and will always be remembered for her beautiful smile. Her cousins were like sisters and her aunts, uncles, grandparents were people that she loved and respected. She found love with Oliver and they were just setting out on their life journey together.

“The central thing about Lucy was her joy for life, her laughter. She laughed at many things and it was a laugher that will fill the hearts of those who grieve for her forever. She will always be their Lucy.”

Fr Lyons added: “In this time of loss and great sadness for Lucy’s family when tragedy comes to our homes, we look for some sense or understanding.

Lucy’s mum Ann as the funeral of Lucy McIlhatton takes place at St Teresa's Church in west Belfast on January 7th 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

"Of course that will not come to those who grieve the loss of Lucy who was at the threshold of her adult life with all the excitement and enthusiasm that goes with her young age.

"There can’t be any answers today because her sudden death does not make any sense to us. Her family and her friends are the people who are walking in the darkness of grief and that’s a real hard challenge for them.”

Lucy was laid to rest afterwards at Milltown Cemetery.