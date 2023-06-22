West Belfast dental practice closure ‘catastrophic’ says MLA

British Dental Association warns a year’s worth of dentistry has been lost in NI since lockdown

The closure of a dental practice in west Belfast this autumn due to financial struggles has been described as “catastrophic for patients”.

Grosvenor Dental Care, based on the Grosvenor Road, provides NHS dental services to approximately 5,000 patients.

It said that following “a careful review of sustainability” and after “exploring all other possible options, it will cease operations” and close in October.

Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan said he is seeking “urgent” meetings with the Belfast Trust and Department of Health over the closure.

“This dental practice supports many low-income families and individuals most in need, families on low incomes, older isolated persons, at risk children and young people,” he said.

“Access to dental healthcare is an essential right and the loss of this service to a community which already faces excessive health challenges is simply catastrophic.”

People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll added that “staff and patients are utterly devastated”.

“Dentists have long-warned of the threat to NHS dental provision, but their pleas have fallen on deaf ears,” he said.

"The Department of Health has failed to provide funding to match the rising cost of dental care provision. Former Executive parties allowed this to happen on their watch.”

Dr Michael Davidson is the chief clinical officer for Portman Dental Care Ltd, which owns the practice.

He said: “Patient care and ensuring the sustainable delivery of the highest quality treatments are at the heart of the services provided at Grosvenor Dental Care.

"A review of the commercial viability of the practice has concluded that, despite our continued efforts to overcome the challenges in delivering NHS services for patients, the costs of providing treatments outstrips the payments received from the NHS; and therefore, the provision of loss making underfunded NHS dental care, can no longer be sustained.

“We fully understand the impact today’s decision has on patients; this decision has not been taken lightly and closure was our last resort."

Grosvenor Dental Care is part of the Portman Dental Care Group Ltd, which acquired the practice in 2015 and owns 12 other practices across Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson said that dentists and support staff at Grosvenor Dental Care have entered a consultation process, with endeavours underway to find positions in other practices in the group for them all. A total of 11 people are affected.

The closure comes on the same day statistics from the British Dental Association showed 464,000 examinations were performed on adults in 2022/23, compared to 883,680 in 2019/20.

The data shows over a year’s worth of dentistry has been lost in Northern Ireland since lockdown – with 1.2 million fewer patients seen, including nearly 400,000 children.

Meanwhile, data from the Department of Health released on Thursday shows that during 2021/22, the latest year for which comparative figures are available, NI dentists filled more teeth (over 24,000) per 100,000 population than any of the other UK regions.

Responding to today’s announcement, Ciara Gallagher, chair of the British Dental Association’s NI Dental Practice Committee said that “dedicated NHS dentists across Northern Ireland are in an impossible position”.

"No health professional should be expected to cover the costs of care out their own pocket,” she added.

“Failure to address the rising costs of NHS dental care has pushed the service to the brink. Without an urgent rescue plan, this won’t be the last practice to head down this road.”

Patients will be receiving letters from Grosvenor Dental Care in the next few days advising them of the situation.

Throughout the three-months’ notice period, the practice’s team said they will be working to complete all treatment plans that are currently ongoing and will continue to support those in dental pain, where possible.

The practice will be operating an enquiries service between 9am and 3pm Monday to Friday on 028 90 388 399 or email grosvenor.help@portmandental.co.uk

The Department of Health said that it “is working closely with the practice to ensure that all requirements in terms of transitional arrangements for patients are adhered to”.

A spokesperson added: “The department values the important role played by General Dental Practitioners across Northern Ireland and is aware of the ongoing pressures on dental practices, caused by cost of living increases and a reduction in capacity to provide treatment to patients.”

The department also said that it has invested £87.5m in General Dentistry since April 2020, but confirmed that this support is coming to an end at the end of this July.

"This decision has been made due to the severe financial pressures arising from the department’s 2023/24 budget settlement.

“To help ensure that patients with urgent needs have appropriate healthcare, in October 2022, the Department commenced a pathfinder Pilot for Provision of Urgent Dental Care to Unregistered Patients and Asylum Seekers Scheme (PUPAS). A proposal to expand the pilot to a 3 year Pilot Personal Dental Services is being considered.”