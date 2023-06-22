West Belfast dental practice to close as it ‘does not receive enough funding from NHS’

"No health professional should be expected to cover the costs of care out their own pocket”

A dental practice in west Belfast has announced it will close this autumn due to financial struggles.

Grosvenor Dental Care, based on the Grosvenor Road, provides NHS dental services to approximately 5,000 patients.

It said that following “a careful review of sustainability” and after “exploring all other possible options, it has regrettably reached the decision to cease operations” and will close in October 2023.

Dr Michael Davidson is the chief clinical officer for Portman Dental Care Ltd, which owns the practice.

He said: “Patient care and ensuring the sustainable delivery of the highest quality treatments are at the heart of the services provided at Grosvenor Dental Care.

"A review of the commercial viability of the practice has concluded that, despite our continued efforts to overcome the challenges in delivering NHS services for patients, the costs of providing treatments outstrips the payments received from the NHS; and therefore, the provision of loss making underfunded NHS dental care, can no longer be sustained.

“We fully understand the impact today’s decision has on patients; this decision has not been taken lightly and closure was our last resort."

Grosvenor Dental Care is part of the Portman Dental Care Group Ltd, which acquired the practice in 2015 and owns 12 other practices across Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson said that dentists and support staff at Grosvenor Dental Care have entered a consultation process, with endeavours underway to find positions in other practices in the group for them all. A total of 11 people are affected.

Responding to today’s announcement, Ciara Gallagher, chair of the British Dental Association’s NI Dental Practice Committee said that “dedicated NHS dentists across Northern Ireland are in an impossible position”.

"No health professional should be expected to cover the costs of care out their own pocket,” she added.

“Failure to address the rising costs of NHS dental care has pushed the service to the brink. Without an urgent rescue plan, this won’t be the last practice to head down this road.”

Patients will be receiving letters from Grosvenor Dental Care in the next few days advising them of the situation.

Throughout the three-months’ notice period, the practice’s team said they will be working to complete all treatment plans that are currently ongoing and will continue to support those in dental pain, where possible.

The practice will be operating an enquiries service between 9am and 3pm Monday to Friday on 028 90 388 399 or email grosvenor.help@portmandental.co.uk

The Department of Health has been contacted for further comment.