West Belfast driver shamed online after abandoning their vehicle blocking a road

The image of the car parked blocking the road Credit: PSNI Facebook

A west Belfast motorist has been handed a parking ticket and shamed online after abandoning their vehicle while it was blocking a road.

The PSNI shared the incident at Shiels Street in the city on social media, after the driver had carelessly parked their vehicle over a section of the road forcing those walking to step onto a busy road in order to get past.

They described the driver’s actions as “how not to park a vehicle” and urged people “please don’t be like this person”.

"West Belfast Neighbourhood Policing Team have issued a ticket to the owner of this vehicle for abandoning it in Shiels Street,” they wrote.

“The vehicle was blocking the road into Shiels Street and forcing pedestrians to walk off the footpath onto the busy Falls road.

“Please don’t be like this person. Please be considerate of others when you park your vehicles. Thank you.”