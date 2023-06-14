West Belfast family threatened by three men with firearm

A family in west Belfast has been threatened by three men, one armed with a firearm.

The men entered a property just off the Falls Road yesterday (Tuesday) before threatening a female resident.

Those in the home were shaken but unharmed.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Mc Veagh said: "It was reported that three men attended a property in the Fallswater Street area at around 1.30pm.

"One of the men produced what was believed to be a firearm and threatened a female resident, before making off on foot in the direction of Iveagh Street.

"It is believed that they then got into a black vehicle and drove towards Broadway.

"Thankfully those present in the home, although shaken, were unharmed by their ordeal.

"One of the suspects is described as being around 5ft in tall, wearing a baseball cap with his face uncovered and a black zip-up coat.

"A second man is reported to be aged in his 60s and approximately 6ft tall. The third man was wearing a face covering.”

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.