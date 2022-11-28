West Belfast food bank takes on toys to help bring Christmas joy to kids amid cost-of-living crisis

A food bank in west Belfast has launched a toy service as struggling families consider cancelling Christmas because of the cost-of-living crisis.

Foodstock began in Paul Doherty’s garage in 2019 and has continued to grow in the face of rising prices.

The community hub is not the only toy bank in Northern Ireland to open ahead of Christmas.

From now to Sunday, December 11, you can bring your pre-loved toys to any recycling centre in Belfast.

Antrim and Newtownabbey residents are also being encouraged to support the Christmas Community Toy Scheme by donating second-hand toys to recycling centres in the area.

Meanwhile, Translink has asked the public to make an online donation to its Stuffabus campaign this Christmas to help give families in need toys and vouchers. You can also donate toys to CashforKids at Harry Corry.

Foodstock founder Mr Doherty said the food bank is helping a record number of families in west Belfast, but need is continuing to grow.

“We provide over 400 food parcels to households — that number is actually closer to 500 now and more families need support,” he said.

Many of the families that it helps are considering not celebrating Christmas due to costs.

Mr Doherty added: “We speak to families that are contemplating not having a Christmas at all, those are real conversations happening around the dinner table.

“Some people just can’t, they physically can’t, because they are barely just putting food on the table at the minute. They are already doing without heat and Christmas is so far down the list.”

Some of the toys donated

He feels that all children, no matter their family’s financial situation, should be able to celebrate Christmas.

“When you are struggling to get food or heating, Christmas isn’t going to be a priority but we feel that Christmas is so important for the family unit,” he said.

“It’s so important for people’s wellbeing, especially for children, all children, even myself. As a child I remember Christmas with my family and friends.

“There are people contemplating giving up Christmas, but we won’t let that happen.

“More people need help than ever and there are people coming to us that have never asked for help before.”

Mr Doherty said that he is continually shocked by the amount of working families that require help.

“There are so many working families that need help, families that have never needed help before, that aren’t receiving grants or anything, but they need help because they just can’t afford it,” he said.

Some of the families getting assistance from Foodstock still haven’t financially recovered from the pandemic.

“I know guys that had businesses and put everything into their business to try to better themselves and then Covid hit and they lost it and now they need our help every week,” Mr Doherty said.

Although Foodstock is in west Belfast, they help families across the whole city.

“We used to only open once a week but now we are open seven days a week so we can provide for people across Belfast when other food banks are shut,” Mr Doherty said.

He says it is the community spirit of Belfast that supports those suffering at Christmas time — not politicians.

“On the ground, people are supporting each other, but up in Stormont they aren’t. The politicians divide but the community provides,” he said.

Mr Doherty feels politicians are continuing to let down communities.

“You look around here and see big billboards of politicians talking about the cost-of-living crisis, but they aren’t doing anything about it.

“It’s like the school uniforms, they started talking about it when schools had already opened.

“That’s not the time to talk about it. I fear they will do the same again,

“I invite any politician to come down here and see what we do and talk to these people and then they will actually understand the cost-of-living crisis.”

He feels that society needs to demand more from politicians.

Mr Doherty’s father, Pearse, volunteers at Foodstock, and recalled his own family struggling while he was growing up.

“I remember getting up and you would maybe eat the heel of the bread or something like that,” he said.

“I remember that struggle so that’s why I always ask, ‘is there a child in the house?’

“You want to give a bit extra for the kids, and if you’re giving yoghurts give one for each child because you don’t want a child to ever feel left out.”

Mr Doherty father said he is worried about the growing need of families across Belfast.

“It’s sad, you hear some of the children get so excited about food coming. That’s like something from the Victorian era,” he said.

While Mr Doherty was being interviewed, two separate members of the public visited Foodstock to bring their toy donations.

“People here are so generous, you can see the community really come together. People know that it could happen to anyone, it’s not about charity, it’s about solidarity,” he said.

Foodstock is open to take any toy donations as long as they are new, while in previous years they have accepted some strange donations.

“This guy pulled up and he said, ‘I’m not sure if you are going to take this or not’.

“He brought me out to his car and showed me this fish tank with a fish floating about in it with a seat belt on it.

“So I took it and then gave it to this family and they were ecstatic over it.”

Foodstock also welcomes monetary donations and Mr Doherty said “dignity is a big part of everything we do here”.

It is also aiming to provide a scheme where it can gift vouchers to parents so they can pick their child’s present.

“That is a big part of Christmas — parents being able to pick out their child’s present,” Mr Doherty said.