West Belfast football club in a cross-community effort to end street violence

Members of a west Belfast football team have joined a cross-community appeal from sporting clubs for violence on the streets to end.

St James' Swifts FC was established 10 years ago in an effort to reduce anti-social behaviour in the area.

Yesterday, the club followed Sandy Row FC and other teams in a call for young people not to get sucked into the ugly sectarian scenes that erupted this week.

The cross-community club issued an "urgent appeal" for young people to stay away from interface areas, and offered an open invitation to attend training next week.

St James' committee members Gemma Quigley (32) and Gavin Kelly (47) spoke of "heartbreaking" scenes of young people throwing petrol bombs, and their ongoing efforts to offer a positive alternative.

Gemma, who also manages the ladies' first team, said the club had just celebrated its 10th anniversary.

"When we set the club up we were dealing with a lot of things like mental health issues and had lost a lot of young people over quite a short period of time," she said.

"But we really started to reduce anti-social behaviour and were forming partnerships with other communities, setting up lots of projects.

"So to see what's going on now is just really upsetting for everybody. So we're coming together with Sandy Row and others to show some positivity."

In a message to the young people caught up in rioting, she said: "Just stop, they're not solving anything. It's causing more damage and they're losing respect for everybody."

Gavin said the distressing scenes did not represent the vast majority of young people across the city.

"It's very disheartening when you see young people on the streets that are potentially wasting their lives," he said.

"They're being lured into things they probably don't have much knowledge of.

"But there are plenty of people in the local communities that are trying to bring these children back and we're only a small part of that cog."

During the pandemic, the club has worked with other teams on projects such as delivering parcels and prescriptions for older people.

"There's a lot of good stories in sport, it's just a shame it's taken so long for it to return," he said.

"When that vacuum's there we can all see what happens, what these young lads just slip back into."

Gavin said parents of club members had understandably been left "anxious" over the last week.

Looking forward to next week's open training session, he said: "All our kids can't wait to get back to training, they're champing at the bit. That way they'll have role models on a football pitch instead of in the middle of the road."