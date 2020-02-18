West Belfast Glider service reinstated after attacks

A Glider service route to the Colin Connect area of west Belfast has been reinstated after two attacks forced the service to be withdrawn on Monday evening.

An urgent meeting was held between Translink, the PSNI, the union Unite and local political and community representatives on Tuesday in an attempt to address the issue.

Bricks were thrown at a bus in the Stewartstown Road area of Dunmurry shortly before 7pm in the first incident. It was reported a crowd of youths were in the area at the time and one window was broken in the attack.

Less than an hour later, a group refused to get off the Glider and when they eventually disembarked, one threw a brick at the bus window.

Police said if the window had shattered a young female passenger could have sustained facial injuries. They have appealed for information and witnesses in relation to the attacks.

Sinn Fein West Belfast MLA Orlaithi Flynn attended the meeting on Tuesday alongside party colleagues West Belfast MP Paul Maskey and Lord Mayor of Belfast Daniel Baker.

Ms Flynn said that the meeting discussed "the necessity for additional resources and for an enhanced level of support and communication between the PSNI and youth and community services".

"The Glider is a vital public service for our constituents in the Colin and wider West Belfast. It is incredibly popular and well used by young people across Belfast, especially on the West Belfast part of the route," the Sinn Fein MLA said.

“I am appealing directly to the small minority of young people involved in this anti-community activity to be respectful of the local community and public transport.

“I would encourage the young people to place their energy into getting involved in the many positive organisations in the local community – whether that be a sports or youth organisation."

Sinn Fein MLA Órlaithí Flynn

A Translink spokesperson said measures had been agreed to safeguard staff and customers.

“We condemn attacks on our services in the strongest possible terms, thankfully this is not a common occurrence," the spokesperson said.

"We can confirm that services are running normally today. However, Glider and Feeder bus services operated to and from Michael Ferguson Roundabout last night in the interests of the safety of our staff and passengers. We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused.

“Following on from a very productive meeting this morning, a set of measures have been agreed to safeguard services to the community this evening and for the rest of the week.”

PSNI Inspector Karen Hamill appealed to those behind the attacks to stop.

“The consequences are huge. It’s not just the follow-on disruption to members of the public and financial cost of repairs, you are risking the safety, even lives, of those on-board, from the driver to children and families," she said.

"It’s only by sheer luck that no one was physically injured yesterday. Think of the potential consequences of your actions; and stop and consider the impact of getting a criminal record.

“Parents and guardians need to do all they can to prevent young people from becoming involved or caught up in these activities. Know where your children are, who they are with and what they are doing.

“Police will maintain a visible presence in the area. And we are committed to working together to ensure the safety of members of the public and Translink staff.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1667 of 17/02/20.