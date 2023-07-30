West Belfast house fire being treated as arson with intent to endanger life

A fire at a west Belfast house is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life by police.

Nobody was injured in the blaze, which happened at a property in Mount Eagles Glen on Saturday. Extensive damage has been caused to the house.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “It was reported just before 11.40pm that a house in the Mount Eagles Glen area was on fire.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service who extinguished the blaze.

“Thankfully, no-one was inside at the time but significant damage has been caused to the property.

“We are treating this reckless incident as arson with intent to endanger life and would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything or who may have CCTV, dashcam or other video footage to contact us.”

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.