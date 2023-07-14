West Belfast illegal biking crackdown as three men apprehended

The PSNI logo outside their Headquarters in east Belfast on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Picture by Peter Morrison

Police officers have seized two scramblers and apprehended three men this week in an ongoing PSNI clampdown on illegal biking in west Belfast.

A scrambler was stopped on the Glasvey Drive area of Dunmurry on Thursday afternoon, after being observed driving dangerously on the Twinbrook Road, Stewartstown Road and in Colin Glen Forest Park.

One of the riders, a 17-year-old man, was stopped on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving with no insurance or driver’s licence. A file will be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS), said a police spokesperson.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man was detained in regard to driving without insurance. He has also been reported to the PPS.

Earlier in the week, a 38-year-old man was arrested following a report to police of a man crashing a scrambler in the Colin Glen Forest Park area.

He has since been released on court bail.

West Belfast Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Moutray said: “We know the dangerous driving of scramblers and other off-road bikes is an issue of concern in the community. We want to reassure you, it's one we take seriously. Not only is there the impact on people's lives in the community, but there are also serious safety concerns.

“We understand the use of such motorised vehicles as a leisure activity can be fun, but those who use them must understand that, if used inappropriately, this can be against the law in certain circumstances.

“To anyone thinking about buying these vehicles, we urge them to first think about where it is going to be used and the legalities surrounding its use.”

Some scrambler bikes do not comply with Construction and Use Regulations and Vehicle Safety Standards and therefore are restricted to “off-road” use only.

The senior officer added that this does not mean that they can be driven anywhere off-road, but should only be driven on private land where the landowner has given permission and should not be driven on pavements, roads, public property or parks.

Insurance and safety equipment must be complied with as well in order to drive these vehicles legally.