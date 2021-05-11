West Belfast landfill site’s foul stench has blighted our lives, say residents

Almost 2,000 angry residents have signed a petition calling for the closure of a landfill site in west Belfast over a foul stench that has “violated” their homes.

People living near the Mullaghglass Landfill — some even as far away as Lisburn — have for years complained that the smell is making their lives a misery. It has even left residents unable to open their windows at times.

The petition comes after Belfast City Council launched formal enforcement action on the operators of the site over the problem.

Mairead Connolly of the Shut Down Mullaghglass Landfill campaign group, said the petition was set up to raise awareness and put pressure on authorities to act.

She said it will soon be presented to Environment Minister Edwin Poots in the hopes he will shut the site down.

“Where I live in Mount Eagles, the landfill is actually higher up the mountain than we are, so we’re actually downwind from the site and the smell,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“The way it’s affected me personally, it’s two-tier. There’s the impact it’s had on my family’s mental health, and the impact on our physical health. We’ve had to deal with this odour throughout the Covid pandemic, we were told to stay inside and just go out for exercise — you couldn’t go out for exercise because the stench would have knocked you out.

“We haven’t been able to open our windows, even though that goes against Public Health Agency guidance. My whole family also suffers from asthma, and this is making it worse. We just feel that our home has been violated by the stench — it’s not just me, the whole community is feeling like this.”

Following a motion that was passed at Belfast City Council in April asking the council to prepare legal action against the operators of the site, Alpha Resource Management, an abatement notice was issued to the firm.

An abatement notice is handed out if council officials deem a site is causing conditions that are a risk to health and, in this case, asks operators to halt the “nuisance arising from the odour”.

When the abatement notice was issued earlier this month, Alpha Resource Management said they would be challenging it through the “appropriate legal channels”.

In a further statement when asked about the petition, the firm said: “We work to the highest environmental and industry standards in operating and managing our site.

“We comply in full with the required permit of the site, continually reviewing all aspects of its management and regulation with the statutory authority and industry regulators and we are in regular contact with the local community and its representatives to thoroughly investigate any complaints.”

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “Council recently issued a notice upon Alpha Resource Management, requiring it to abate the nuisance arising from the odour pursuant to Section 65 of the Clean Neighbourhoods and Environment Act (NI) 2011. As formal enforcement action has now been commenced, it would be inappropriate for the Council to comment further at this time.”