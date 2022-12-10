West Belfast: Man hospitalised after receiving puncture wounds during assault and robbery

A man in west Belfast has been hospitalised after receiving puncture wounds to his head, neck and leg following an assault in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in the Falls Road area between 1:45am and 2am.

The PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: “It was reported that a man in his 20s was walking in a park in the area when he was assaulted and received puncture wounds to his head, neck and leg.

"It was reported that a wallet and a black jacket were taken during the incident. The man was taken to hospital for his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who might have any information, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 211 10/12/22. A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .”