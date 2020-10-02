West Belfast man jailed for the distribution of indecent child images

A west Belfast man has been handed a two-year sentence after he admitted possessing and distributing indecent images of children

James McCaffrey (41) was told his sentence will be divided between a year in prison followed by a year on licence.

Sentencing McCaffrey at Belfast Crown Court, Judge Piers Grant described the material found on four electronic devices as "highly corrupting and extremely offensive".

McCaffery, from Lenadoon Avenue, who appeared at the remote hearing via a video-link with his solicitor's office, was also made the subject of a 10-year Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

He was due to be sentenced last October on 25 offences ranging from possessing and distributing indecent images, to attempting to incite a child to commit a sex act.

Sentencing had been adjourned, and McCaffrey addressed his alcohol issues by attending Addiction NI. Despite these efforts, Judge Grant said the offending warranted a custodial sentence.

The charges arose from a search of McCaffrey's home in September 2016, after police received information that indecent images had been distributed from his internet address. Officers seized four devices including two laptops, and indecent images were found on all.

Crown prosecutor Simon Jenkins said that despite McCaffrey telling police no images would be found, 759 images were located, 89 of which were movie files.

Mr Jenkins said some images had been "deliberately saved and filed into personal folders" which were stored on a laptop and easily accessible.

McCaffery also shared indecent images with others users online, as well as being involved in a Skype chat in April 2014 with a girl who said she was 15 and who he asked to perform sex acts on a webcam.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd said that in the year since McCaffery first appeared for sentence, he has worked with Addiction NI to tackle his alcoholism.

Describing his client as a "recluse who was locking himself in his room" and involving himself in a "deviant world", Mr Boyd said McCaffrey's offending occurred when he was "drinking copious amounts of vodka every day.

Mr Boyd told Judge Grant that McCaffery is now abstinent from drink, adding: "There has been a massive change in his demeanour and lifestyle."

Judge Grant ordered McCaffery to surrender himself to custody at Laganside Courts today to begin his 12-month jail term.