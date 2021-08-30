West Belfast man to stand trial accused of random attacks on six young women

The Judge granted a prosecution application to have the 39-year-old returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court

A 39-year-old man is to stand trial accused of random attacks on six young women in Belfast, a judge has ordered.

Dermott McIlveen allegedly carried out a series of stabbings and assaults in the city last year.

Victims aged between 19 and 22 were targeted by a man on a bicycle in parts of central and south Belfast on October 12, according to police.

Four women sustained knife wounds while two others were punched.

None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, but were said to have been left deeply traumatised at the time.

McIlveen, of Carrigart Avenue in the west of the city, was arrested following a three-day hunt for the attacker.

During a preliminary enquiry at Belfast Magistrates' Court, it emerged that he will face more serious charges.

Prosecutors confirmed that he is accused of four counts of malicious wounding, one attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, one common assault, and possession of an offensive weapon - namely a knife.

McIlveen, who remains in custody, did not give evidence or call any witnesses at this stage.

District Judge George Conner granted a prosecution application to have him returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

Defence counsel Joel Lindsay and solicitor Brian Archer were granted certification for two barristers due to the seriousness and complexity of the case.

A report into McIlveen's psychiatric condition is expected to be prepared for his trial.