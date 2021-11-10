West Belfast petrol bomb attack causes £50,000 damage to city electric sub-station

Police officers on the Springfield Road earlier this week (Picture by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Up to £50,000 worth of damage has been done to a west Belfast electric sub-station following a petrol bomb attack and anti-social behaviour.

Police said the incident happened in the Springfield Road area of the city on Tuesday evening at around 8.30pm.

They said officers attended the area following reports of the criminal damage and found as many as 20 young people engaged in anti-social behaviour.

Police said a petrol bomb was thrown and a window smashed in a building which caused “substantial damage”.

PSNI Inspector Ferguson said: “An electric sub-station was also set alight causing approximately £40,000 to £50,000 worth of damage.

“Young people who choose to engage in anti-social behaviour must understand it is unacceptable and must stop. People have a right to live in peace and to feel safe in their communities.

“Officers continue to work alongside partner agencies, local representatives and the community to find collaborative and proactive solutions to address the problem.”

He added: “Parents and guardians must speak to their young people about where they are and who they are with and also warn them of the dangers of getting involved in behaviour which could result in injuring themselves, others, or ultimately, a criminal record.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed any of these incidents and have any information which could assist with enquiries, to contact 101, quoting reference number 1851 of 09/11/21.

“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”