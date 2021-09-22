West Belfast power station fire caused by ‘accidental ignition’ – eight crews used to extinguish it

An overnight fire at a power station in west Belfast has been extinguished after a firefighting operation involving up to eight appliances.

The fire at the electric sub-station near Colin Glen Green was brought under control before 10am on Wednesday morning by crews from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS).

They confirmed the blaze was believed to have been an accidental ignition just after 5am.

The fire at the station was captured on social media, with one dramatic image captured showing smoke rising from the site.

NIFRS said eight appliances attended the blaze from crews across Belfast and Lisburn, with firefighters using a foam jet to extinguish the fire.

One user on Twitter described the “bang” on Wednesday morning as the fire broke out.

"Power station at top of Suffolk Road on fire, was such a bang this morning,” said user Decky.

Some time after, traffic signals were reported as being impacted by outages across parts of west and south Belfast.

Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) reported the fire at the power station had affected lights across: Falls Road, Andersonstown Road, Upper Lisburn Road, Boucher Road, Sandy Row, Ballygomartin Road.

The traffic lights have since been restored to working order, after an NIE contractor was sent out to the site to conduct repairs to the equipment.

A number of roads around the area were closed by police for a time while the blaze was being tackled.

Earlier, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that part of the Glen Road in Belfast is closed in both directions following a large fire this morning. Diversions are in place, down Suffolk Road and Colinwell Road. Please seek alternative routes for your journey.”

In a statement, an NIFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a transformer on fire at an electric sub-station in Belfast. Firefighters used 1 foam jet to extinguish the fire and the incident was dealt with by 9.42am. The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental ignition.

"At the height of the incident 8 Appliances were in attendance including 2 Appliances from Springfield Fire Station, 2 Appliances from Lisburn Fire Station and 1 Appliance each from Glengormley, Central, Whitla and Westland Fire Stations.”