West Belfast security alert ends – suspicious object declared a hoax

The scene of the security alert in the Glasvey area of Twinbrook on Saturday. Pic: Chris Scott

A security alert in west Belfast has ended following the discovery of a suspicious object on Saturday evening.

Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene in the Glasvery Drive area and carried out two controlled explosions on the object, which was later declared a hoax.

"The remains of the object have since been removed for further forensic examination,” police said.

“All cordons have been lifted and police would like to thank the local community for their patience as we worked to make the area safe.”