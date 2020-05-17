West Belfast security alert ends with suspicious item declared a 'hoax'

Police at the scene of a security alert in the Clonard Gardens area of west Belfast on May 17th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police at the scene of a security alert in the Clonard Gardens area of west Belfast on May 17th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A security alert in west Belfast has ended after police and army technical officers declared a suspicious item discovered was a "hoax".

The item, which resembled a pipe bomb, was found near a house in Clonard Gardens at around 9.45am on Sunday morning.

Sergeant McKinley said: "We’re grateful to local people, many of whom have had their Sunday disrupted, for their patience as we worked to make the area safe.

"We would also take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 483 of 17/05/20."

A road which had been closed has now reopened.