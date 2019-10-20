West Belfast security alert over after pipe bomb recovered

Police and ATO at the scene of a security alert in the Falcarragh Drive area of west Belfast on October 20th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A security alert in west Belfast has ended after a pipe bomb type device was recovered.

Police cordoned off Falcarragh Drive and residents evacuated after the discovery of a suspicious object.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "A pipe bomb type device has been recovered from the scene and will be forensically examined to determine it if was viable.

"All roads have reopened and residents permitted back to their homes."

Anyone with information should contact police at Musgrave on 101.