West Belfast shooting: Man escapes injury in ‘contemptible and calculated’ Old Colin attack

A man escaped injury after masked men fired multiple shots at a property on the outskirts of west Belfast, the PSNI has said.

Police, including forensic officers, attended the scene in the Old Colin area on Sunday evening.

It is understood that around 10 gunshots were fired at the front door and windows of the property.

Police described it as a “contemptible and calculated” attack which could have killed.

A PSNI spokesperson said the incident took place around 10.25pm when two males were reported to have taken aim at the property from the front fence of the home.

“The shots were fired at, and through, the door and living room window, causing extensive damage to the property,” they said.

“Thankfully the male occupant, who was home at the time, was uninjured.”

The spokesperson continued: “It’s reported that the two suspects took aim from the front fence of the property.

"They were both dressed in dark clothing, with their faces covered and wearing baseball caps. The pair subsequently made off on foot in the direction of Poleglass.”

They added: “This was a contemptible and calculated attack, with the most serious potential consequences. Worryingly anyone, from the resident to potential passers-by, could have been killed.”

The shooting is the second, separate incident to take place in west Belfast within 24 hours,

A flat in west Belfast had been significantly damaged in an overnight arson attack.

Police said a wheelie bin was pushed against the door of the property in the Glasvey Drive area and set alight just before 5am on Sunday.

A significant amount of damage had been caused to the property.

