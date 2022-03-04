West Belfast Spar paint attack condemned as ‘senseless’, as store reopens on Friday

PSNI officers in attendance at the Spar store at Twin Spires Credit: Chris Scott for Belfast Telegraph

A paint attack at a newly opened west Belfast Spar store has been condemned by a local Sinn Fein politician who described it as “senseless” and said the incident doesn’t reflect the local “welcoming” community.

Thousands of pounds worth of damage was done to the Twin Spires store on Northumberland Street when two masked men poured driveway sealant around the shop.

The store only opened for the first time on Thursday and had to temporarily close as a result of the incident.

Writing on social media earlier on Friday, the Spar’s owners said: “Good morning everyone. Due to an unfortunate incident last night, we will be opening a little later than planned today.

“Thank you to all members of the community who have been in touch with their support. See you all later from all the team at Spar Twin Spires.”

The owners later confirmed the store had officially reopened, as they thanked users on social media for their support.

MP Paul Maskey sent his own support to those working at the Spar and condemned the attack.

“I want to express support for the staff and the business owner who has taken time to create jobs and investment in West Belfast and I utterly condemn this senseless attack on the new Spar Shop in the Twin Spires Centre.

“West Belfast is a welcoming place and this attack by these mindless thugs is in no way reflective of people who live and work here.

“These thugs need to get off the backs of our community and I would appeal to anyone who has information on this attack to pass it onto the Police so those responsible can be brought to justice.

“Finally I want to express solidarity to the staff who witnessed this attack and praise them for their perseverance in reopening today again, I want to wish them and the store every success."

In a statement, Neighbourhood Policing Team Sergeant Dave McKinley said: “This is a disgraceful attack on a newly opened business in the area, and I would appeal to the community to provide information to Police so that we can bring those responsible to justice.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information in relation to it, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1576 of 03/03/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”