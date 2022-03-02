West Belfast stabbing victim named as Jim Crossley (38) – woman (31) charged with murder

A man who died in a west Belfast stabbing incident has been named by police as 38-year-old Jim Crossley.

The PSNI confirmed they received a report of a stabbing at a house in Filbert Drive, off the Stewartstown Road just before 11.50pm on Tuesday evening.

They confirmed a 31-year-old woman has been charged with the murder and will appear before Lisburn Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said: “Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"Sadly Mr Crossley was pronounced dead a short time later.

“I would again appeal to anyone with information about this incident to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1950 of 01/03/22.”

“A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”