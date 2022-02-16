West Belfast teen hospitalised after being stabbed multiple times in legs by two men

A male, aged in his late teens, has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed a number of times in both legs by two men in the Durham Street area of west Belfast on Tuesday.

Police said the young man was approached by two males dressed in black, who had their faces covered.

They are reported to have stabbed him a number of times in both legs, as he crossed a footbridge on the Westlink shortly after 7pm on February 15.

The attackers were reported to have made off in the direction of Divis following the incident.

The injured male was taken to hospital where he remains receiving treatment.

Police said: “Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police in Woodbourne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1680 15/02/22, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”