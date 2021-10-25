West Belfast toddler (3) remains in induced coma after ‘freak’ road collision

Public lifted vehicle to free child who sustained ‘extensive neck injuries’

More than £3,500 has been raised for the family of a toddler who was injured in a “freak” road collision in west Belfast.

Little Roan, aged three, remained in an induced coma in hospital on Monday after sustaining “extensive neck injuries” on the Springfield Road on October 21.

In a community effort to help the family, who asked for their surname not to be published, a GoFundMe page has been launched by Sinn Fein councillor Micheal Donnelly.

The Irish News reported the youngster had been making his way to school with his mum and two older siblings when the collision took place last Thursday around 8.30am.

Motorists and passers-by rushed to the junction of Springfield Road and Springfield Park and lifted the car to free the boy.

The child was rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children via the air ambulance.

Mr Donnelly said Roan’s mother was from eastern Europe and the fundraising page had been established to help loved ones travel to here.

"Young Roan was injured on Thursday morning as a result of what can only be described as a freak road traffic accident on the Springfield Road,” he told Belfast Live.

"Our thoughts are with Roan, his mummy and sisters at this difficult time on his journey to recovery.

"Our thoughts are also with everyone affected by Thursday's accident; including the driver of the car, those who witnessed what happened and those members from our community and emergency services who responded amazingly.

"We as a community in the Upper Springfield always respond unbelievably when there’s an ask to support ones in need.

"Young Roan's mum will need financial support over the coming weeks. We hope to raise funds to bring family members over here to Ireland to support her at this difficult time as well as raising funds to cover costs such as taxis to the hospital and whatever else might be required.

"Anything that you can donate will go a long way and is greatly appreciated."

Meanwhile, police in West Belfast are appealing for witnesses to come forward and contact them via the non emergency number 101.

Donations can be made via Go Fund Me .