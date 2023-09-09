West Ham boss David Moyes spotted in NI pub

David Moyes paid tribute to his late mother with a commemorative plaque on a seafront seat. He is pictured with Michael Drayne and Victor Leonard

West Ham manager David Moyes enjoyed a visit to the Harbour Bar in Portrush as he has some downtime during the break for international matches.

The former Man United manager is no stranger to the seaside town where his mother Joan McAllister was born and raised. An extended family of uncles and cousins also reside there.

The Harbour Bar shared a post on Saturday saying: “The staff had the pleasure of looking after current @westham manager David Moyes last night!”

Locals were quick to comment underneath that he would have been “well looked after” by the “lovely staff”.

West Ham are off to an unbeaten start in the Premier League under the stewardship of Moyes and currently sit fourth in the table.

Moyes regularly travels to Portrush to visit his mother's grave at Ballywillan cemetery.

David Moyes paid tribute to his late mother with a commemorative plaque on a seafront seat. He is pictured with Michael Drayne and Victor Leonard

The Moyes family also arranged for a summer seat facing out to sea at Portrush harbour in memory of Mrs Moyes.

She met his Scottish father David senior in Portrush as a young woman before they courted, married and made Scotland their home.