Westlife’s Nicky Byrne spotted at GFA conference in Belfast

Westlife’s Nicky Byrne was spotted at Queen’s University’s conference marking 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement on Monday.

The boyband star was seen with his wife Georgina Ahern, daughter of former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, and their children.

The 3-day international event is also being attended by former US president Bill Clinton, former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton, Taoiseach Bertie Ahern and former Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Senator George Mitchell, who chaired the peace negotiations in 1998, also took part.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar are due to attend later in the week.

The Good Friday Agreement created powersharing institutions at Stormont that involved nationalists and unionists governing Northern Ireland together in a mandatory coalition arrangement.

While the pact largely ended the Troubles, which had claimed more than 3,600 lives since the late 1960s, it has failed to bring long-term political stability in the region and devolution has collapsed several times in the last two decades.

The anniversary comes amid another period of collapse, as the DUP is blocking powersharing in protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements that have created economic barriers between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

The barriers were first introduced under the Withdrawal Agreement's contentious Northern Ireland Protocol.

The UK and EU recently agreed the Windsor Framework as a way to cut the red tape created by the protocol.

While the DUP says the framework has gone some way to address its concerns about the protocol, it says significant problems remain.

The party has opposed the framework at Westminster and has made clear its boycott of Stormont will continue until it secures further assurances from the UK government over its concerns around sovereignty and the application of EU law in Northern Ireland.

Several events took place over the weekend ahead of the start of the conference.

On Sunday evening, a special dinner was held at Hillsborough Castle to mark the contribution to the peace process by the late Mo Mowlam, who was Northern Ireland Secretary in 1998.